Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

