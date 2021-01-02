Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Shares Gap Down to $782.50

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $782.50, but opened at $754.05. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) shares last traded at $754.05, with a volume of 951 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 736.93. The stock has a market cap of £115.76 million and a P/E ratio of 30.49.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

