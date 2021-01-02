Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Aragon has a market cap of $124.27 million and $15.01 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $3.14 or 0.00009903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00271259 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.23 or 0.01932463 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

