Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

AQST stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $288,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

