AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 87,771 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,771 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.39 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

