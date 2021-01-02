AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,226 shares of company stock worth $644,843. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

