AQR Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 824,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.22, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

