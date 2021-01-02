AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $2,996,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 106.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 454,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

