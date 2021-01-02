AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,038 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $13.17 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

