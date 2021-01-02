APY.Finance (APY) Tops One Day Volume of $96,459.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. APY.Finance has a market cap of $3.96 million and $96,459.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00028517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00164234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00509033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00270120 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018461 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,649,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

