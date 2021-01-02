Aprea Therapeutics’ (APRE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APRE. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

