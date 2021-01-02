Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Volume of $350,797.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $350,797.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017800 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00272349 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

