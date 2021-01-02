Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARI. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

