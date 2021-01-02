APIX Market Cap Tops $7.01 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $95,261.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00123586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00540765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00148595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00047802 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

