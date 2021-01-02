Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives $63.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEX. ValuEngine downgraded Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Anterix alerts:

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. 60,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in Anterix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Anterix by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.