Andrew O. Smith Acquires 1,500 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

