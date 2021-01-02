Anchor (ANCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,129.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Anchor token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $19,129.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00117341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00164276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00508744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018572 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.