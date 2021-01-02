Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.81. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

