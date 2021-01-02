Analysts Set Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT at $10.67

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,919. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

