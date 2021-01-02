Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Target Price at $110.75

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.75. 226,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,787. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.