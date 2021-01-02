Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $107.48

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.48.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

