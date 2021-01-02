Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price at $1,299.44

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,299.44.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock traded down $37.72 on Wednesday, reaching $1,675.22. The company had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10,469.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,549.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,225.14. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,735.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.