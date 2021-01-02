Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 400

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.23).

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get BP p.l.c. (BP.L) alerts:

In other BP p.l.c. (BP.L) news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £310.50 ($405.67). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,302 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,314.

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 254.80 ($3.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,220,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market capitalization of £51.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.43 ($6.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.95%.

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.