Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,712 shares of company stock worth $2,163,365. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
