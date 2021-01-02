Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,712 shares of company stock worth $2,163,365. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 435,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

