Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE MDC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. 584,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,068. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

