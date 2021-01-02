Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $24.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $17.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $93.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVL. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Level One Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 3,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.