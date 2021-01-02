Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. 3,795,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.