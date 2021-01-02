Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $51.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $51.70 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $203.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.65 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $201.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GABC. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.77. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

