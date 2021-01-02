American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report sales of $54.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.89 million and the lowest is $54.04 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $238.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.24 million to $238.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $265.75 million, with estimates ranging from $263.67 million to $267.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. American Well has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

