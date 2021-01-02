American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Up 0.6%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37. 2,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.01% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

