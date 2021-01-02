AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of AMC Networks worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 247.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 285,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 818.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

