Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Trading Down 0.2%

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLVF shares. Barclays upgraded Altice Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded Altice Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

