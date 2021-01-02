Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $27.65. 136,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 238,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

