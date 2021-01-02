Albert Jack Krause Sells 6,816 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LOVE stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
