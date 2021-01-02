Albert Jack Krause Sells 6,816 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LOVE stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -331.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.