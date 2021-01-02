Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKRO. BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.