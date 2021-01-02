Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EADSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 187,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,036. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

