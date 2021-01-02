Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $293.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

