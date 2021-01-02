Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:THY) Stock Price Up 0%

Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:THY)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:THY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 616,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,000. Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

