Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Down 0.9%

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.70 ($1.02). 40,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 518,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.40 ($1.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £123.37 million and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.96.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

