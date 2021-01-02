Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $194.32.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

