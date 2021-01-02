Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.90. Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91.

About Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

