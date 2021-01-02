Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Adyen

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.