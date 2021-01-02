Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $260.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 1,004.8% against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $256.98 million and $260.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

