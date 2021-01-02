ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $10.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ADT by 44.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,106 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 332.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 66,492 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 307.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,903 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 2,405,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,892. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

