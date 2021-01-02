Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.79

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 2070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

