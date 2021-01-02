Add.xyz (PLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $638,512.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Add.xyz token can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $749,815.91 and approximately $638,512.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 54.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00039754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00305519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

Add.xyz (PLT) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

Add.xyz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.