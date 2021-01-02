adbank (ADB) Reaches Market Cap of $871,249.22

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One adbank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $871,249.22 and $6,127.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.04 or 0.01908989 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,300,418 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.