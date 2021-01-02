Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 16,790 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,373,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

