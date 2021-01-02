Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 203,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.