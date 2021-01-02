ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $907,214.83 and $5,628.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,907,571 coins and its circulating supply is 85,765,560 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

